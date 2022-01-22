BlackRock Inc. Sells 486,081 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,176,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.58% of Flowers Foods worth $429,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

