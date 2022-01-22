BlackRock Inc. Sells 57,614 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,512,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.34% of ACI Worldwide worth $445,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.