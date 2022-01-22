BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,878,607 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,951,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,878,607 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $436,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.82. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

