BlackRock Inc. Sells 690,255 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,568,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 690,255 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.61% of Hanesbrands worth $455,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $291,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

