BlackRock Inc. Sells 713,032 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,153,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.65% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $459,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BXMT opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.88%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

