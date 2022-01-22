BlackRock Inc. Sells 905,323 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,865,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 905,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.42% of KB Home worth $422,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

KBH opened at $40.58 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

