BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,716,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,133 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.29% of Bank OZK worth $460,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bank OZK by 59.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bank OZK by 123.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bank OZK by 59.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $1,698,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.15 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

