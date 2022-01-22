BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,481,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.58% of Papa John’s International worth $442,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PZZA. Benchmark began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.62. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

