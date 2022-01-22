BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) vs. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.5% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 66.8% of Cambium Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cambium Networks and BlackSky Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $278.46 million 1.89 $18.58 million $1.64 12.04 BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

Cambium Networks has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Cambium Networks has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks 13.68% 52.65% 21.91% BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cambium Networks and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 1 2 6 0 2.56 BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambium Networks presently has a consensus target price of $57.29, suggesting a potential upside of 190.20%. Given Cambium Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

Cambium Networks beats BlackSky Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

