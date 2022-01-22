Blank Wallet (BLANK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded up 39% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.79 or 0.06925874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,354.25 or 1.00073540 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003443 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

