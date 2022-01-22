Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Nucor by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Nucor stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

