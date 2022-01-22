Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 724,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 126,317 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $37.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

