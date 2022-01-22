Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TYL. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,501 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after acquiring an additional 95,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 192,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $454.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.66 and a 200-day moving average of $497.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

