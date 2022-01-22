Bokf Na Acquires New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,490,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 48,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

