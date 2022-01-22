Bokf Na Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $168.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.96. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $144.67 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

