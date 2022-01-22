Bokf Na Buys New Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

DBX stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

