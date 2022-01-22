Bokf Na Buys Shares of 29,151 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,151 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

NYSE:LUV opened at $43.37 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -867.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.