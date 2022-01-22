Bokf Na Buys Shares of 32,919 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AFL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.