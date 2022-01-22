Bokf Na Buys Shares of 37,564 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 272.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,193,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.