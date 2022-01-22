Bokf Na Buys Shares of 49,305 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

