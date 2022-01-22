Bokf Na Invests $1.51 Million in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total transaction of $2,416,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total transaction of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,267 shares of company stock worth $24,458,582 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $241.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -111.49 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.15.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

