Bokf Na Invests $1.53 Million in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 47.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after acquiring an additional 484,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at $19,235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the third quarter valued at $18,305,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 9.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,113,000 after buying an additional 275,280 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

