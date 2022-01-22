Bokf Na Invests $1.67 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,439 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,034,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.87.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

