Bokf Na Invests $1.72 Million in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

IQI stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

