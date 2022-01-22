Bokf Na Invests $1.73 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after purchasing an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,312,000 after purchasing an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,321,000 after purchasing an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

