Bokf Na Invests $1.76 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,082,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $125.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -896.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.32.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 343,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $55,916,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,968,813 shares of company stock valued at $343,958,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

