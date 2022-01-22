Bokf Na Makes New $1.73 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $340,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 26,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 159.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $373.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.90 and its 200-day moving average is $367.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.48.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

