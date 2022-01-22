Bokf Na Makes New Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.79.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

