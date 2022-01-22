Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 12,614 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 59.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 40.8% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Oppenheimer downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $135.80 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

