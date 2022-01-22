Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 3,054 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,054 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.36.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $310.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

