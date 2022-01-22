Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 41,262 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,262 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Capital International Investors increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 911,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after acquiring an additional 478,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2,441.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 475,147 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.44%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

