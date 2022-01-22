Bokf Na Takes $1.55 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of AL stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

