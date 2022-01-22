Bokf Na Takes Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.35% of Haynes International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 121.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Haynes International by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Haynes International in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 448.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.97 million, a P/E ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $95.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -123.94%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.