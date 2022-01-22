Bokf Na Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 55.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 32.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,998 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $365.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

