Bokf Na Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,454,000 after buying an additional 621,062 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

SWK opened at $175.61 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.55. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.