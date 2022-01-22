Bokf Na Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,590 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.56.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $581.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $698.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $435.77 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

