Bokf Na Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

