Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Reaches Market Cap of $64,492.84

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $64,492.84 and approximately $118.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded down 48.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,603,446 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com . The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

