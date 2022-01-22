BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.91 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. BOMB has a total market cap of $809,754.16 and $221,816.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002594 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,902.35 or 1.00033531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00083034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00021701 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00028946 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00420412 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,483 coins and its circulating supply is 894,695 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

