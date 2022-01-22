Bonded Finance Trading Down 24.6% This Week (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $5.44 million and $185,884.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00045160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

