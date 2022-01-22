Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $695.10 Million

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $695.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $698.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $639.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.