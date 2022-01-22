Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $695.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $695.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $698.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $639.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.27.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,992,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 52.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 91,817.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

