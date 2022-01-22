Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.04% of Boyd Gaming worth $429,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

