Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.17% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $72,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 72,244 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

Several research firms have commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

