Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,395,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.36% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $421,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDN. Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

