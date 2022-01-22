Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Santander restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Braskem alerts:

BAK traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 365,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,591. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15. Braskem has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braskem will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 311.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 1,514.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.