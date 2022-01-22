Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,212,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $7,770,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 113.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

BHF opened at $52.59 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.