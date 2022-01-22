Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Brinker International posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

EAT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 27,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.