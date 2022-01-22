Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report sales of $7.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.60 billion and the highest is $7.63 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $30.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.94 billion to $31.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.94 billion to $32.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $533.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.57 and its 200 day moving average is $534.66. Broadcom has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

