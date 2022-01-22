Broderick Brian C Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,841.41 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,414.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

