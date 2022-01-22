Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Billion

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce $59.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.49 billion and the highest is $60.47 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $46.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $209.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.09 billion to $210.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $244.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $250.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,239.08.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,607.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,868.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,804.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

